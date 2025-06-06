Jharkhand pushes for agrarian self-reliance: CM lays foundation for first milk powder plant

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday laid the foundation stone for the state’s first milk powder manufacturing unit at the Medha Dairy complex in Hotwar, Ranchi.

The event marks a pivotal step in the state’s ongoing efforts to enhance agricultural productivity, improve farmer incomes, and promote value addition across the dairy and allied sectors.

Advertisement

Addressing a large public gathering at the adjacent Harivansh Tana Bhagat Stadium, the Chief Minister asserted that agriculture remains central to Jharkhand’s economic growth and social stability.

Advertisement

Emphasising that the government’s topmost priority is farmer welfare, he said, “The state and the nation cannot progress without agriculture. It is the backbone of our economy and society.”

The plant, once operational, is expected to reduce post-harvest losses, support milk surplus management, and enable the production of fortified dairy products such as powdered milk.

It also aims to create employment opportunities and boost rural entrepreneurship. The government’s dairy roadmap includes incentives for procurement, better price assurance for milk producers, and robust market linkages.

Chief Minister Soren launched several complementary initiatives on the occasion, including Medha Ragi Laddus and Medha Sudhan—a nutrient-rich cattle feed—aimed at tackling child malnutrition and improving livestock health.

A silage-making machine for efficient animal fodder production was also inaugurated. The CM called upon farmers to embrace commercial farming practices and take full advantage of government schemes that are designed to modernise agriculture and improve profitability.

In a bid to further secure rural livelihoods, the government has now started insuring livestock provided under state schemes.

“If a cow or buffalo dies due to illness or accident, the insured amount will be compensated. This is how we protect our farmers from unpredictable loss,” the Chief Minister said. He underscored that animal husbandry, fisheries, and dairy must be integrated into the economic planning of the state.

Soren highlighted the environmentally sustainable nature of agriculture, contrasting it with industrial sectors that often cause ecological harm.

“Agriculture feeds us without damaging the environment. It is the only economic activity that is green by default,” he said. Linking food insecurity and malnutrition to rising consumption of adulterated and chemically treated foods, he stressed the need to revive household-level cattle rearing to ensure access to pure and nutritious food.

The CM urged farmers to see themselves not only as cultivators but as agro-entrepreneurs. Referring to cricketer MS Dhoni’s investment in farming, he remarked, “If a global sports icon can create success in agriculture, why not our full-time farmers?” He called on farmers to scale up their efforts and align with the state’s evolving agri-based economy.

Jharkhand has set a seven-year goal to achieve self-sufficiency in dairy, fish, and meat production, with the potential for export in the near future. The dairy plant is expected to serve as a cornerstone for this vision.

Officials from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), who attended the ceremony, endorsed the move as a transformative model for similar states with high rural populations and livestock potential.

Chief Minister Soren concluded by reaffirming his government’s resolve to stand by farmers in every season and circumstance. “If we wish to build a stronger, self-reliant Jharkhand, we must begin with those who feed us,” he said.