Jharkhand polls: CM Soren’s proposer Mandal Murmu joins BJP

In a surprising turn of events ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Mandal Murmu, who had proposed the nomination of Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the Barhait constituency, switched allegiances to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Murmu joined the saffron party on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister and BJP’s Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM and BJP co-in-charge of the Jharkhand elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasised the significance of Murmu’s decision.

“Mandal Murmu’s joining the BJP signifies that the party has received the blessings of Sidhu Kanhu and Phulo Jhano,” he stated.

Murmu is a descendant of Sidhu-Kanhu, who along with Phulo Jhano led the historic uprising against British colonial rule and the exploitative zamindari system in present-day Jharkhand.

Echoing the importance of unity within the tribal community, Chief Minister Hemant Soren further took to social media platform X and said, “Today, Shri Mandal Murmu ji, descendant of Sidhu-Kanhu and proposer of Shri Hemant Soren, became a member of the BJP family. Due to the wrong policies of the present Jharkhand government, the culture of the tribal society is in danger, hence every section of the society is joining the BJP today.”

“If we remain united, we will be safe,” he added.

Responding to the development, JMM leader Mahua Maji dismissed the move as typical BJP strategy ahead of polls.

“BJP always indulges in such things. They have nothing to do with development…This is not going to make any difference. People of Jharkhand are happy with the work of Hemant Soren. They want a leader who thinks for them…People want facilities and a leader who thinks for them. BJP was in power here for 17-18 years, they did nothing…Now when our government is doing good work, they are after us,” she remarked.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Counting of votes will take place on November 23.