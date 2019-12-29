The swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Chief Minister of Jharkhand and JMM executive president Hemant Soren will take place today. He will take oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in presence of a galaxy of opposition leaders.

The oath taking of Soren is turning out to be a opposition’s show of strength as a host of leaders across political spectrum are likely to attend. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool president Mamata Banerjee reached here on Saturday night to participate in the event. Hemant Soren met her at a hotel.

The event is scheduled to be held at Morabadi ground in Ranchi at 2 pm. Huge Pandals have been set up for the event. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the presence of leaders from various parties.

Along with Hemant Soren, two Congress legislators – Alamgir Alam and Rameshwar Oraon will also take oath as ministers. As per cabinet formula, six ministries including Chief Minister will go to the JMM, four to the Congress and One to the RJD. Stephen Marandi, a JMM legislator is also likely to take oath on Sunday. The cabinet expansion will take place after January 15.

The leaders who are expected to attend include former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders like P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The other leaders of different political parties who may attend the ceremony include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK president M.K. Stalin, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and RJD executive president Tejashwi Yadav among others.

The JMM-Congress-RJD combine has got a clear mandate in the Jharkhand Assembly polls and is set to form the new government. Hemant Soren also has the support of the JVM-P and CPI-ML who have three and one legislator respectively.

This will be the first time that a government is having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.

The pre-poll alliance won the assembly polls with a total of 47 seats, thereby smoothly sailing past the magic mark of 41 seats required to stake claim to power in the 81-strong Jharkhand Assembly.