Jharkhand Congress X account withheld over Amit Shah fake video case

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has withheld Opposition Congress’ Jharkhand unit account over Home Minister Amit Shah’s fake video case.

The account “@INCJharkhand has been withheld in IN (INDIA) in response to a legal demand,” said ‘X’.

The Jharkhand Congress had shared Amit Shah’s doctored video on reservation with a caption that read, “Amit Shah’s election speech went viral in which he said that if the BJP government is formed again, OBC and SC/ST reservation will be abolished.”

In the doctored video, Shah spoke about abolishing SC, ST and OBC reservation after winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Later, the video turned out to be fake and was created using Shah’s April 23 speech during the Vijaya Sankalp Sabha in Telangana.

In the original video, the home minister was speaking about ending the four per cent reservation given to Muslims in Telangana.

A notice has also been issued to Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, asking him to appear on May 2 as the state Congress had shared the video.

As the video went viral, the Ministry of Home Affairs flagged it to the Delhi Police, following which a case was registered in this regard.

A worker was arrested from Assam, while Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was summoned by the Delhi police for questioning on May 1.

Reddy had also shared the viral video with a misleading claim.

However, CM Reddy’s counsel expressed his client’s unavailability to comply with the summons and sought more time for appearance.