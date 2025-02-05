Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to visit Kolkata today on Mamata Banerjee’s invitation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accepted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s invitation and will travel to Kolkata today to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) on February 5 and 6.

The eighth edition of the summit will bring together key international leaders, including Lord Davies of Abersoch CB (Chairman, UK-India Business Council), Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Poland’s Energy Minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski, Ellen F. Marshall (Secretary of State, North Carolina, USA), and Fabrizio Sala (Vice President, Lombardy Regional Government, Italy).

From India, industry giants like Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), Sanjiv Puri (ITC), Sanjiv Goenka (RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group), Kishore Biyani (Future Group), Harshavardhan Neotia (Ambuja Group), and Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group) will be attending.

CM Soren’s participation could open new avenues for industrial and economic collaboration between Jharkhand and West Bengal. With its rich mineral resources, Jharkhand stands to gain investment opportunities and business partnerships through this platform.

The Chief Minister is expected to return to Ranchi on the evening of February 6.