Jharkhand cabinet expansion: JMM suggests five-on-one formula for ministry distribution

The proposed formula suggests one minister for every five MLAs, resulting in a total of 11 ministers for the 56 MLAs in the alliance. However, the final decision on the cabinet composition is expected to be made by Chief Minister Hemant Soren in consultation with alliance partners.

“There has been a discussion on the five-on-one formula, that is, one minister for five MLAs. In such a situation, the number of our ministers will increase. One cabinet will increase. We have 34 MLAs. In total, there are 56 MLAs. If we multiply 11 ministers, the count comes to 55 MLAs. This would be an ideal way to finalise the cabinet,” JMM leader Manoj Pandey said on Saturday.

Pandey further clarified that the formula aligns with proportional representation and balances the coalition’s demands. “This is the decision of high-level officials… I am just sharing the conversation that took place among us party workers. The final decision will be taken by Hemant Soren and the leaders of the INDIA Alliance,” he added.

The Congress, a key ally in the coalition, has reportedly adopted a “balanced and restrained” stance, according to Pandey. “The Congress is also very balanced and restrained. Whatever conclusion will be reached, it will be unanimous,” he stated.

The Hemant Soren-led government, formed by the alliance of JMM, Congress, and RJD, is yet to finalize its cabinet, even after the Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony. Notably, Soren was the only one to take the oath of office on November 28, as the allies failed to reach a consensus on ministerial berths.

The JMM-led alliance has 56 MLAs. However, only the JMM (34) and Congress (16) have more than five MLAs. The RJD, with four MLAs, and the CPI (ML) (L), with two, fall short of the five-MLA threshold proposed in the formula.