Jharkhand Budget Session set for heated debate as Govt, Opposition clash over economy

As the Jharkhand Budget Session approaches, the political temperature in the state is rising, with the government and opposition locked in a fierce debate over economic issues.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore has presented an optimistic outlook, asserting that Jharkhand’s economic condition is strong, with a fiscal deficit of just 1.5 per cent, well below national benchmarks.

He credited this to the government’s efficient financial management and revealed that the administration expects to exceed its revenue target of Rs 1,28,000 crore by Rs 5,000 crore, aided by stricter tax enforcement.

However, BJP spokesperson Rafia Naz quickly challenged this positive assessment. She accused the government of focusing on statistics while the common people of Jharkhand continue to struggle.

According to her, the gap between the Finance Minister’s claims and ground realities is significant, with unemployment, poverty, and stalled welfare schemes casting a shadow over the state’s progress.

Naz also strongly criticized the government’s extravagant spending on tourism events like the Skydiving Festival, which costs Rs 28,000 per participant, a sum far beyond the reach of the average Jharkhandi.

She argued that such costly events reflect misplaced priorities, particularly when schools lack basic facilities, widow pension schemes remain inactive, and government employees face salary delays.

As the opposition demands accountability and the government defends its fiscal policies, the upcoming Budget Session is expected to be a battleground where economic figures and real-life concerns collide, shaping the state’s political discourse.