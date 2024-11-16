Jhansi hospital fire raises serious questions about govt negligence: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed his profound sorrow over the loss of lives and the injuries sustained by newborns in the tragic fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College.

The fire, which broke out on Friday night, claimed the lives of at least 10 infants, injured several others.

In a social media post on X, Gandhi also voiced concern about the repeated tragedies in Uttar Pradesh, pointing to what he called “serious negligence” by both the state government and hospital administration.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of several newborn children in the tragic accident at Jhansi Medical College. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” Gandhi said.

“Such tragic incidents happening one after another in Uttar Pradesh raise many serious questions about the negligence of the government and the administration.”

The fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, rapidly spread in the oxygen-rich NICU, where over 60 infants were being treated.

While 54 babies were rescued, 10 tragically lost their lives. As of now, local authorities are working to identify the bodies of the three infants who have yet to be identified.

“The government must ensure that the injured children get the best possible treatment. This tragic incident should be investigated immediately, and strict legal action should be taken against the culprits,” Gandhi emphasized.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have expressed condolences and announced financial aid for the victims’ families.

Modi offered ₹2 lakh in compensation for each deceased child, along with ₹50,000 for the injured, while Adityanath pledged ₹5 lakh for each victim’s family.