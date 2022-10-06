Jeweller caught with wristwatch of over Rs 27 crore at Delhi airport

A Gujarat-based jeweler was caught at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with goods worth around Rs. 28.17 crore. Shockingly the seized items include a diamond-studded wristwatch of Jacob & Co. valued at Rs. 27.09 crore alone.

According to an official of the Customs Department, a total of seven watches, a bracelet, and an iPhone have been recovered from the passenger. It was also noticed that none of the recovered watches cost less than Rs. 14 lakh and total seized items are equivalent to the seizure of 60 Kgs of gold.

The Customs officials are interrogating the said passenger to ascertain the facts, who hails from Junagarh, Gujarat.

Terming the incident as one of major seizures in the recent past, a customs official said that it is being ascertained that on whose behest the accused had brought these watches.

Joint Commissioner of Customs Nisha Gupta said that the incident took place on October 4 when said the passenger had reached Delhi from Dubai with Emirates Airlines flight number EK 516. After the immigration clearance, he was quietly trying to escape the terminal by crossing the Green Channel.

Meanwhile, he intervened and stopped during the random checking by the Customs. Later a search was conducted and all the items were recovered from his baggage. The seized watches are of Rolex, Jacob & Co and Piaget brands.

Further inquiry is being carried on.