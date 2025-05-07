JeM Head Azhar Masood Warns ‘Minaret Will Fall on India’ post Op Sindoor

Amidst the multiple counterstrikes conducted by India in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir to avenge the deaths of 26 tourists killed in Pahalgam, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar Masood has revealed that 10 of his family members have been killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Launched on the intervening night of May 6-7, Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror camps of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) located in both Pakistan and POJK. It included Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – JeM, Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT, Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM, Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – HM, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – LeT, Markaz Abbas, Kotli – JeM, Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – HM, Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT, and Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM.

In a statement released to the media, Masood said, “Ten members of my family including five children, my elder sister and her husband, my Islamic scholar nephew, his wife and my niece in addition to this, my old friend Hazifa, his mother and two other colleagues were killed.”

“I am grieved beyond words, but I am neither sorry, nor afraid. I have been praying to Allah that I should have been included in these 14 guests of Allah who become martyrs today,” he said while adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted innocent children, women and elderly through the strike.

“The killing of children and innocent people have not dampened our resolve. They (Indians) should not expect any mercy from us now.

“The fallen minaret of Subhanullah mosque will finally fall on the Indian people in such a manner that their future generations won’t be able to forget”, he threatened.

Detailing the attack that was carried out in complete secrecy, Col Sofyia Quereshi said that it started at 1.05 am and was over by 1.30 am. Stating that the selection of targets for strike operation was based on credible intelligence inputs and role of these facilities in perpetrating terror activities, Quereshi said that the locations were selected with due diligence to avoid damage to civilian installations and loss of civilian lives.