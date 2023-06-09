Jeeva’s killing linked with crime mafia of Nepal

The prime accused in the case, Vijay Yadav, the shooter who gunned down criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva inside courtroom in Lucknow on Thursday, is reported to be linked to criminals based in Nepal.

Vijay disclosed to the police that he had gone to Nepal a few days ago and was in touch with a big mafia there, sources said here on Friday. He said a person in Nepal had given him the contract to kill Jeeva by showing his photo. The deal was done for Rs 20 lakh, but as an advance he was handed Rs 5,000 and a loaded revolver.

According to information, Vijay Yadav is connected with Nepal’s mafia don Ashraf, a friend of the Atiq Ahmed. Vijay had met Ashraf in Nepal.

The accused has neither a major criminal history, nor does he have any direct enmity with Sanjeev. Sources said he revealed to the police team that Ashraf told him that his brother Atif was in Lucknow jail where Jeeva disturbs him a lot.

On reaching Lucknow, Ashraf’s henchman gave shelter to Vijay and conducted recce of the area. Now, the police are on the lookout for the people who gave shelter to Vijay in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Police have suspended four head constables and two constables on Thursday night over the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva in the court room. They were deployed at different gates of the court premises.

The suspended policemen are head constables Sunil Dubey, Mohd. Khalid, Anil Singh, Sunil Srivastava and constables Nidhi Devi and Dharmendra. Departmental action will also be taken against them.