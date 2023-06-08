Jeeva shooting brings to focus why firing in court complexes are on the rise

After the broad daylight killing of Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, the focus is on why the killings in the court premises in north India have gone up in the past couple of years.

About two months before the brazen court killing in Lucknow court premises of Jeeva, on April 16, 2023, a former Indian politician Atiq Ahmed convicted of kidnapping was shot dead along with his brother. Atiq Ahmed, who was with a police escort, was talking to reporters when a gun was pulled close to his head in Prayagraj. After the shots were fired, three men who were posing as journalists quickly surrendered and were taken into custody. Ahmed’s teenage son was shot dead by police, days earlier.

In January 2023, two people suffered bullet injuries after a clash broke out between the two groups at the district court complex in Ludhiana. Four bullets were fired and two people, one from each group, suffered injuries.

On August 29, 2022, an accused who was brought to the Nalagarh court from Nahan jail in Himachal Pradesh was fired at. Later, the accused fled the spot leaving behind the motorcycle bearing a Haryana registration and hundreds of people were shocked at the firing in the court complex.

On 24 September 2021, in what police believe to be a gangland shooting, two men dressed as lawyers entered a court in Delhi armed with guns and killed a suspect standing trial. The assailants were shot dead on site.

On April 21, 2023, in Saket court, a woman was chased by a lawyer and shot at. According to Delhi police, 50-year-old Kamleshwar Kumar had enrolled in the Bar Council of Delhi in 2005. He practised at Saket court and mainly dealt with criminal cases.

On June 2, 2015, two people were fired at in the Hazaribagh court premises. Both died on the spot.