JEE aspirant commits suicide by jumping before moving train in Kota

A JEE aspirant attending coaching classes at an institute here committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, police said on Monday.

According to the GRP, the youth, Ujjawal Mishra from Kanpur, was preparing for the engineering entrance test. He ended his life by jumping in front of a train at the loco yard of the Kota railway station on Sunday evening.

The youth was due to appear in the JEE entrance test at an examination centre in Lucknow on April 2, 2025. He had spoken to his parents over the phone on Saturday, and his father had planned to come to Kota and escort him to Lucknow.

The GRP has lodged an FIR, and the body has been kept in the mortuary at MBS Hospital in Kota.

As many as 10 coaching students have died by suicide in Kota so far in 2025.

Worried about the frequent suicides by coaching students, the Rajasthan government is contemplating legislating the Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control & Regulation) Bill 2025. The Bill is currently before the Select Committee for review.