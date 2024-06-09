JEE Advanced 2024 results: Check your score and answer key

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has published the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024. Aspiring students can now view their results on the official examination website, jeeadv.ac.in, using their login credentials. Additionally, the final answer key for the test has been released alongside the results.

To help you navigate the process of checking your JEE Advanced 2024 result, we’ve outlined the steps below:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Find the Result Link: Look for the link that says “JEE Advanced Result 2024.”

3. Enter Your Details: Input your JEE Advanced 2024 roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number in the required fields.

4. Submit Your Information: Click on the “Submit” button.

5. View Your Result: Your JEE Advanced 2024 result will appear on the screen.

6. Download and Print: Download and save the result, and print a copy for future reference.

This year, the JEE Advanced exam saw a total of 1,86,584 registrations, with 1,80,200 candidates taking both papers. Out of these, 48,248 students have qualified.

Topping the list this year is Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone, who scored an impressive 355 out of 360 marks. The highest-ranking female candidate is Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT Bombay zone, achieving 332 marks.

The top ten candidates include:

1. Ved Lahoti (IIT Delhi zone) – 355 marks

2. Aditya (IIT Delhi zone)

3. Bhogalpalli Sandesh (IIT Madras zone)

4. Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone)

5. Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Madras zone)

6. Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone)

7. Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone)

8. Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone)

9. Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone)

10. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel (IIT Bombay zone)

The JEE Advanced is one of the most challenging and prestigious engineering entrance exams in India, serving as the gateway to admission into the IITs. Congratulations to all the successful candidates.