JD(U) MLA says Nitish Kumar absolutely fine; votes for his son’s political entry

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal on Thursday refuted reports on the mental health of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he was fit and fine, both mentally and physically.

He also advocated for the political entry of Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar.

“Nishant Kumar is the only hope. If he joins politics, then there would be the possibility that JD(U) will survive. The party is desperately waiting for him and everyone wants him to contest the upcoming assembly elections as well. If Nishant doesn’t join the JD(U), it will cause a mass exodus. Party leaders will flee to the BJP, RJD, LJP, or other party,” he said.

Gopal Mandal stated that Nishant Kumar, like his father, is an engineer. He is incredibly intelligent. He delivers excellent statements.

Several other party leaders have also urged Nishant to join the party, arguing that he can uphold Nitish Kumar’s political legacy and his presence in the JD(U) is crucial.

This sentiment has been echoed by leaders of other parties as well. Even opposition figures like Tejashwi Yadav have also advocated for Nishant’s immediate entry into active politics. However, Nishant consistently deflects these calls.

When asked about the mental health of Nitish Kumar, Mandal said: “He is absolutely fine. We visit him frequently. He is absolutely fit both mentally and physically. His facial expressions are likely due to a recent teeth cleaning procedure.”