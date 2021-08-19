JCO martyred, terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Army was martyred and a Pakistani terrorist killed on Thursday in an encounter in the Thanamandi forest area of Rajouri district in the Jammu division.

Confirming the incident, defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that the martyred JCO belonged to Rashtriya Rifles and he suffered bullet injuries. The JCO was immediately evacuated to nearest medical facility but later succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said that the operation against terrorists was jointly launched by the police, Army and CRPF.

Search operation has been launched in the area.

Reports said the gunfight between security forces and terrorists started in the Kalas area of Thanamandi in the morning.

It is worth mentioning that Rajouri and Poonch districts have remained terrorism free for the past about 15 years but Pakistan has again revived these infiltration routes for pushing in trained terrorists.