JCO among 5 soldiers martyred in Poonch encounter, 2 terrorists killed in Kashmir

Five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), of the Army were on Monday martyred in an encounter with terrorists in the Surankot area near the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu’s Poonch district.

Two terrorists were killed and a policeman injured in two separate encounters in north and south Kashmir.

Giving details of the Poonch encounter, defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that the JCO and four soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to nearest medical facility but they succumbed to their injuries.

Based on intelligence inputs, Indian Army has launched a Corden and Search operation in villages close to DKG in Surankote jurisdiction of district Poonch.

The encounter with terrorists is going on and further update will follows, he said.

A TRF terrorist, Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, involved in the recent civilian killing in Shahgund of Bandipura district in north Kashmir was killed in an encounter this morning, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

An unidentified terrorist was killed and a policeman injured in an operation in the Verinag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.