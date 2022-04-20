Jayant meets Azam’s family amid rift in Samajwadi Party

Amid speculations of a new political realignment after the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Choudhary met senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan.

This meeting comes days after several Muslim leaders from the Samajwadi Party came in support of Azam Khan, who is lodged in jail and accused party president Akhilesh Yadav of not taking a stand on Muslim leaders who are being targeted by the BJP government.

Earlier, Jayant held a meeting with Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar and discussed their respective parties’ poor performance in the recent assembly election. They are also said to discuss the possibility of an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Jayant and Chandra Shekhar had also visited together to Rajasthan to meet the family of Jitendra Meghwal, who was allegedly killed for sporting moustaches in Pali.

It’s pertinent to mention that there has not been much interaction between Jayant and Akhilesh after the elections and the RLD president is looking for a new alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.