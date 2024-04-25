Jawan martyred, another gravely injured during anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh

A security personnel fell victim to an accidental gunshot from a fellow’s firearm, while another valiant soldier sustained severe injuries during an anti-Naxal operation in Dantewada. The injured jawan has been swiftly airlifted to Raipur for urgent medical attention.

Acting on intelligence regarding a significant Naxal presence along the Indravati river bordering Dantewada and Narayanpur districts, a joint team comprising Bastar Fighters and district reserve guard (DRG) personnel embarked on a search operation on Wednesday night.

Tragedy struck as the team neared Handawada, with a sudden gunshot echoing through the night, striking DRG personnel Jogaraj Karma and Parasuram Alami, inflicting grievous wounds. Despite prompt evacuation to the district headquarters, Jogaraj Karma succumbed to his injuries, while Parasuram Alami fights for his life, undergoing critical care in Raipur following initial treatment. The police, deeming the incident as a tragic accident, are committed to a thorough investigation.

Advertisement

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai disclosed to The Statesman that the jawans were diligently carrying out their mission when the unforeseen tragedy occurred. He mentioned that further investigation is needed to clarify the specific circumstances of the firearm discharge. Despite the setback, the jawans remain resolute in their commitment to combating the Naxals, with updates anticipated upon their return from duty. “We have respectfully handed over the deceased soldier’s body to the family members after paying tribute and offering a final salute,” he stated.