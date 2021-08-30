Janmashtami procession taken out in Srinagar

Janmashtami (Lord Krishna’s birthday) was on Monday celebrated with

religious fervor In Srinagar where Kashmiri Pandits after a gap of two years took out a procession from the Ganpatiyar temple in the interior of the city. A tableau carrying children dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha led the procession that was provided tight security.

The procession passed through the Residency Road and the Lal Chowk with devotees singing religious songs and raising slogans of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami procession could not be taken out in 2019 due to curfew in the valley in the wake of abrogation of the Article 370 on 5 August and in 2020 because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

People were seen visiting temples in the valley on the occasion. Security forces were deployed in strength to thwart any mishap.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti greeted people on the Janmashtami.

Enthusiasm was witnessed across the Jammu division where the festival was celebrated with traditional zeal.

Temples were decorated and long queues of men, women and children were seen there.