Jammu-Srinagar highway shut for second day, restoration underway

Men of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were engaged in restoration of the road connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar as the vital national highway 44 remained shut for vehicular traffic for the second day on Monday because of massive landslides caused due to yesterday’s cloudbursts between Ramban and Banihal.

Army columns have been put on standby to assist the restoration works if required.

Clearing of massive boulders and mudslides could not be undertaken yesterday because of bad weather. Men and machinery were deployed this morning to restore connectivity but it might take a couple of days to normalise the situation.

Hundreds of men, women and children travellers are stranded at different places on the highway.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that top priority was being given to reopening of the road at the earliest. Efforts were being made to tap the PM’s relief fund and other sources to provide relief to those whose houses have been destroyed or damaged. He was expected to visit Ramban to take stock of the restoration and relief operations.

A defence spokesman said that the Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from Banihal, Karachial, Digdaul, Maitra, and Chanderkote have been mobilised to provide relief to stranded travellers. The troops were providing meals, first aid and temporary shelter to the stranded people. Eight Army columns are currently on standby at key locations to assist further if required, he said.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar accompanied by IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti visited flood-affected areas of Ramban to assess damages and oversee relief efforts. He directed swift restoration of NH-44 and public services.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited the affected area yesterday and directed the authorities to ensure early reopening of the highway.

Closure of the highway has resulted in panic buying of petrol and diesel by motorists in the Kashmir valley, reports said.

Meanwhile, the Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari has in view of the highway closure demanded immediate starting of the Vande Bharat between Katra and Srinagar without waiting for its formal inauguration by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Since this high-speed train service, aimed at boosting regional connectivity and tourism, is already set to begin, the government should launch it immediately to ensure connectivity and allow the ongoing tourism season—currently at its peak—to continue without hindrance.

The fanfare for the formal inauguration of this special train service can be held at a later date”, he stated.