The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for vehicular traffic on Friday due to maintenance of the road, officials said.

“Tomorrow, on February 12, 2021, no vehicular movement shall be allowed from either side on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in view of maintenance/repairing of the road,” traffic police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed several times due to snowfall this winter.

The highway is lifeline of the Kashmir Valley as it is the main road link connecting it to the rest of the country. Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

After remaining closed for a week due to the collapse of a bridge at Kela Morh near Ramban, 150 km from Jammu, the highway was thrown open for a one way traffic with the installation of a bailey bridge on January 16.

The Mughal road, which is a second road link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region through Bafliaz in Poonch, is closed due to snow accumulation.