Jammu observes shutdown against toll plaza, prepaid electric smart meters

Normal life was hit as a near complete shutdown was observed here on Saturday to press for removal of the toll plaza at Sarore on Jammu-Pathankot highway, halting installation of pre-paid smart electric meters and release of activists of Yuva Rajput Sabha arrested on the charges of ransacking the toll plaza.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry and several political and social organisations had called for the shutdown. Congress, National Conference, PDP and J&K Apni Party were among those organisations that supported the one day shutdown call and staged protests. The Jammu Bar Association also supported the shutdown call and lawyers suspended their work.

Main shopping centres wore a deserted look as shops and other business establishments remained shut. Public transport remained off the road. Protestors raised slogans against Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and BJP and demanded unconditional release of Yuva Rajput Sabha activists who were arrested on Monday.

Para-military forces and police were deployed in strength to prevent any untoward incident. Demonstrations against the “stiff-necked” attitude of the union territory administration on these demands were held at many other places, including Kathua, Samba, Ranbirsinghpura, Vijaypur, Sunderbani town of Rajouri, Udhampur, Reasi, Katra and other towns.

Demand for suspending toll collection on the highway has been growing as passenger buses, truckers and motorists are forced to take a lengthier route as a bridge was washed away due to floods several days ago. The authorities have so far not accepted the demand.

Entire Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing angry protests by electricity consumers against the digital meters being replaced with smart electric meters. Consumers were not satisfied with the assurances of proper metering being given by the administration.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and union minister Dr Jitendra Singh reportedly took up the issue of toll plaza with NHAI, but nothing positive has so far come.

Chamber of Commerce & Industry chief Arun Gupta urged the Lt. Governor to resolve the issues against which the people were agitating. He stressed that the government should initiate a dialogue process with the stakeholders instead of adopting an adamant approach.

Congress chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma said that the shutdown was complete as the LG administration is not ready to listen to any genuine voice and tries to crush every voice of dissent against the anti poor and anti people decisions of the administration.

National Conference provincial president, Rattan Lal Gupta, who led a protest outside the party headquarters, said the shutdown is the result of the brewing anger of the people against the anti-people policies of the administration.

J&K Apni Party leader Manjit Singh led a protest in Ramgarh area of Samba, while the Congress held protests at Sunderbani and other places.