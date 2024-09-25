Jammu and Kashmir on cusp of change: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of change, as the voting for the second phase of Assembly polls in the Union Territory gets underway.

He appealed to the people to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha wrote in a post on social media, “Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of change. Today, as the second phase of voting gets underway for 26 seats, I exhort the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come out in large numbers to exercise their Democratic rights. ”

“When you press the voting button on the EVM, do think about how your decade was lost in betrayal. A state was downgraded to a Union Territory for the first time in history. There is widespread unemployment and rampant corruption, with land rights and social justice issues becoming prevalent,” he said.

Stating that a vote for positive change will secure their future and guarantee unbridled welfare in the Union Territory, the Congress chief said, “One single vote will secure your Constitutional rights. I warmly welcome the first time voters, who look forward to a better future. ”

Kharge asserted that these elections are a turning point for Jammu and Kashmir and called upon the people to use the power of Democracy to make that change happen.

Former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also appealed to people to exercise their democratic right.

In a post on X, he wrote, “My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today is the second phase of voting, come out in large numbers and vote for your rights, prosperity and blessings . Vote for INDIA.”

Attacking the BJP, he said, ” By snatching your statehood from you, the BJP government has insulted you and played with your Constitutional rights. Your every vote to INDIA will break this circle of injustice created by BJP and bring Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity”.

The National Conference (NC) and Congress sealed an agreement under which the NC is contesting on 51 seats and Congress on 32 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. The third phase of voting is scheduled to be held on 1st October.

Counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir will take place along with Haryana on 8th October.

Notably, in December last, the Supreme Court had ordered the Commission to hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by 30th September, 2024, while pronouncing the judgement in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.