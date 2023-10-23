Logo

# India

Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Kishtwar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the National Center…

ANI | New Delhi | October 23, 2023 7:15 am

Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Kishtwar

Photo: IANS

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 22:56:52 IST, on Sunday, at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Posting from its handle on social media platform X, the NCS stated, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 22-10-2023, 22:56:52 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.69, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India.”
Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
This was the second quake to have struck the land-locked Himalayan nation in less than 24 hours.

