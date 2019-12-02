A review petition was filed on Monday against the Supreme Court’s decision to allot the disputed 2.77 acre land to Hindu side and a separate 5 acre land to Muslim side in a prominent place in Ayodhya.

The petition was filed by the Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind against the court’s decision of November 9.

The review petition was filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, who is also the legal heir of litigant of Ayodhya land dispute, M Siddiq.

“The main contention in the case was that the mosque was built by destructing a temple. The court said that there was no evidence that the mosque was built after destructing a temple, the title of Muslims, therefore, was proven, but the final verdict was the opposite,” Madani told the Press Trust of India.

“The court has given us the right and the review must be filed,” he added.

“This Hon’ble Court erred in granting a relief which virtually amounts to a mandamus to destroy the Babri Masjid. This Hon’ble Court erred in rewarding the crimes committed in 1934, 1949 and 1992, by giving the title to the Hindu parties, when it had already ruled that the said acts were illegal,” stated the 217-page petition.

On November 9, a five judges bench headed by former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi gave verdict on the 134-year-old religious and political sensitive land dispute.

The Sunni Waqf Board had said that it will not seek a review petition of the court judgment while Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind and All India Muslim Personal Law Board have maintained that they are dissatisfied with the apex court’s decision.

AIMPLB is also expected to file a review petition against the court’s decision as its General Secretary said that the trust of Muslims has weakened after the court’s decision.

The Board is expected to file the petition before December 9.