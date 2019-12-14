The Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Saturday cancelled the undergraduate and postgraduate semester examinations due to a protest at its premises against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

“All students of odd semesters of UG and PG programmes are hereby informed that the examinations scheduled for December 14 stands postponed. The date of the postponed papers shall be notified in due course of time,” the Office of the Controller of Examination said in a notification.

Earlier, on Friday, students of the Jamia varsity clashed with police personnel who interrupted their protest march opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They were stopped near the university where Delhi Police lathicharged on students, yesterday evening.

The protesters led by All India Students Associatrion (AISA) had called for a march to Parliament House from the university campus to express their opposition to the legislation.

Several students were injured and admitted to the Holy Family Hospital after they were lathi-charged by the police. Reportedly, many media personnel were also injured in the students-police face-off.

Around 50 protesters were detained and taken to Jaitpur and Badarpur police stations to bring the situation under control.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in a late Thursday night order, gave his assent to The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, letting it become an Act allowing Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The passing of the Citizenship Bill in the Parliament has plunged the northeast, especially the states of Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya into deep chaos with locals and students hitting the streets in thousands in protest.

The indigenous people of the northeastern states are worried that the entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.