In protest against the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, the college students on Monday morning stand outside the university campus in chilling cold, demanding CBI inquiry into the police crackdown.

Protesting students were raising slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and also took march.

On Monday morning, the protesting students stood in solidarity outside the campus gates forming a human chain.

The students also said that the police damaged two mosques situated inside the university campus, beat up Imam and a blind student in the library.

They termed the government as anti-minority, anti-poor, anti-students and said that they won’t tolerate it.

Several parts of India have been witnessing violent protests ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week. The situation further escalated after the bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha.

The Bill, which has now become an Act, will provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.