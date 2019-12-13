Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi clashed with police personnel who interrupted their protest march opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. they were stopped near the varsity where Delhi Police on lathicharged students today evening.

The protesters led by All India Students Associatrion (AISA) had called for a march to Parliament House from the university campus to express their opposition to the legislation.

AISA had also staged a protest against the law at Jantar Mantar, earlier when the law was at the time not passed in the Rajya Sabha but was cleared in the lower house.

Hundreds of students had gathered outside Jamia Millia Islamia to mach to Parliament but as the Delhi police started using canes and tear gas, most of students were seen running away.

The students accused the police of using force against them.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the CAB, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill was vehemently opposed by major opposition parties objecting its nature and describing it “against Muslim community”, which the government rejected saying it does not affect the community residing in the country.

Following the passage of the CAB there has been massive protests in the Northeastern region as well. Mobile and Internet services were suspended over the last few days in a couple of states.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.