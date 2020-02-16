A group representing the students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has released a CCTV video clip on social media on Saturday allegedly showing Delhi Police personnel assaulting students in the university library on the night of On December 15 last year.

The video footage, tweeted by the Jamia Coordination Committee, shows the cops entering the University library at 6:08 pm and beating the unarmed students black and blue using lathis.

In the video, men in uniform are seen entering the library that students say is the Old Reading Hall of the M.A/M.Phill Section and beating the students, who were sitting and studying.

Violence erupted following a clash between police and JMI students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Bill (CAA). At least five buses were set ablaze. Police used batons and teargas and were seen chasing protesters through the streets.

The University campus was the scene of tension following anti-CAA protests erupting in violence in the neighbouring areas of Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.

On December 15 2019, police took to lathi-charge and entered the varsity’s premises as well as fired tear gas shells inside the campus and detained around 100 students. A student in fact lost sight in his left eye during the police brutality.

Waseem Ahmad Khan, Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia had then accused Delhi Police of forcefully entering the campus and beating up the students.

He had said that police entered the campus without permission and also alleged that the staff and students were being beaten and even forced to vacate the campus.

The Opposition led by the Congress reiterated its demand for action against the Delhi police.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted (in Hindi), “See how Delhi Police is badly thrashing the students. A boy is reading a book but a cop continues to beat him. Home Minister (Amit Shah) and Delhi Police had lied that they had not entered the library, thrashed the students.”

देखिए कैसे दिल्ली पुलिस पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को अंधाधुंध पीट रही है। एक लड़का किताब दिखा रहा है लेकिन पुलिस वाला लाठियां चलाए जा रहा है। गृह मंत्री और दिल्ली पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने झूठ बोला कि उन्होंने लाइब्रेरी में घुस कर किसी को नहीं पीटा।..1/2 pic.twitter.com/vusHAGyWLh — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 16, 2020

She added, “After watching this video, if no action is taken against police action at Jamia… the intention of the government will be exposed.”

Shashi Tharoor, another senior Congress leader said, “CCTV footage has emerged showing police assaulting Jamia students without provocation. Horrifying. Exemplary punishment must be levied on these lawless policemen.”

CCTV footage has emerged showing police assaulting Jamia students without provocation. Horrifying. Exemplary punishment must be levied on these lawless policemen. https://t.co/3AXhSuKf7A — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 16, 2020

Sitaram Yechuri of CPI (M) demanded action against the cops. In a series of tweets he said, “Why hasn’t an FIR been registered against Delhi Police so long after this action against students in a library in the heart of Delhi? As Home Minister has justified police action, courts should take suo moto cognisance of the footage and initiate action against those responsible.”

This is unconscionable & unacceptable. Every defence of police action on students in universities, offered by Amit Shah, is untrue, misleading & politically motivated. Delhi police comes directly under Modi-Shah & this is how it treats young students studying in a library. Shame. https://t.co/SQYxFVeSDp — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 16, 2020

In yet another tweet he said, “This is unconscionable & unacceptable. Every defence of police action on students in universities, offered by Amit Shah, is untrue, misleading & politically motivated. Delhi police comes directly under Modi-Shah & this is how it treats young students studying in a library. Sham”

Protests have erupted across the nation with violence and arson emerging from different parts of Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and the northeastern states of Assam, Tripura and Manipur after the citizenship law was amended.

According to the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Those opposing the amended law say it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA, along with the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), is intended to target India’s Muslim community.