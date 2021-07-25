The Union ministry of Jal Shakti has informed that tap water has been made available in 66 per cent of schools and 60 per cent of Anganwadi centres in less than ten months since the launch of the scheme ensuring tap water supply.

It is learnt that nine states and one UT have 100 per cent provision of clean tap water supply in all schools, ashram shalas and Anganwadi centres, despite the prevailing pandemic situation and the accompanied lockdowns that were imposed.

It is useful to recall that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2020, launched a campaign to make provision of tap water supply in such institutions.

The Jal Shakti ministry said, “In less than ten months since the launch of this campaign, tap water has been made available in 6.85 lakh (66 per cent) schools, 6.80 lakh (60 per cent) Anganwadi centres and 2.36 lakh (69 per cent) Gram Panchayats and Community Healthcare Centres (CHCs) for drinking and cooking mid-day meal, 6.18 lakh schools have tap water in toilets/urinals and 7.52 lakh schools have tap water for handwashing facility.”

Tap water has been made available in these institutions in the states of In Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands,

On October 2, 2020, a 100-day campaign was launched by Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to bring awareness and a sense of urgency to provide clean drinking water to children across the country.

To ensure water availability and treatment of used water, in 91.9 thousand schools, rainwater harvesting and in 1.05 lakh schools, greywater management systems have been put in place. This will not only boost the water availability but also create awareness among children and inspire them to learn water management in their growing stage.

