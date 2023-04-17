JAK LI celebrates Platinum Jubilee

To commemorate 75 years of selfless service to the nation, the JAK LI Regimental Centre celebrated its Platinum Jubilee in Srinagar.

The birth of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI), erstwhile J&K Militia lies entwined with a history of struggle, in which the local populace of J&K came out in large numbers and stood against the Pakistani aggression in 1947-1948.

The Jammu & Kashmir Militia Battalions with its headquarters at Haft Chinar in Srinagar city was established in 1948 and later shifted to its present location at Damodar Karewa, Rangreth in 1993.

The JAK LI Regimental Centre on Saturday celebrated its Platinum Jubilee under the stewardship of Lt General MK Das, GOC Madhya Bharat Area and Colonel of the JAK LI Regiment.

Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC 15 Corps graced the event and extended best wishes to the Regimental Centre. The historical event was attended by a number of serving Officers, Veterans, and all ranks.

The commemoration of Platinum Jubilee commenced with a solemn wreath laying by all ranks in recognition of the supreme sacrifice by the fallen heroes of the Regiment. A special Mandir, Masjid, Gurudwara, Gompa (The Sarva Dharma Sthal) programme was also organised to thank and seek continued blessings of the Almighty.

During the visit, the Colonel of the Regiment interacted with Agniveers undergoing training at the Regimental Centre. He exhorted them to achieve the highest training standards and emphasised on their important role towards Indian Army, the JAK LI Regiment and Nation building.

The Colonel of the Regiment marked the historical day by release of ‘First Day Cover’ of the Regimental Centre during Special Sainik Sammelan. The memorable event culminated with greater resolve and commitment towards continued dedication and service to the nation.