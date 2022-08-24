Jaiveer Shergill resigns as Congress spokesperson

Days after senior party leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, resigned from election-related committees in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, Jaiveer Shergill, one of the prominent young Congress leaders, on Wednesday tendered his resignation as the national spokesperson of the grand old party, saying that the Congress’ decision-making is influenced by the “self-serving interests” of individuals indulging in sycophancy.

Shergill, who hails from Punjab and is a lawyer by profession, claimed that the vision of the decision-makers no longer was in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

He also underlined that self-serving interests were gaining precedence while public and national interests were being ignored. Shergill sent his letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India,” he wrote in the letter to Congress interim president.

“Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interests of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with,” he added.

However, Shergill thanked Gandhi for all the opportunities the party had granted him.

Later, the 39 year old, lawyer-turned-politician, said that the decision-making of the grand old party is not in consonance with the ground reality and public interest rather it is influenced by sycophancy.

Speaking to a news agency, Shergill said, “I have resigned from all posts in the Congress party. The primary reason for the resignation is that the decision-making in INC is no longer being done keeping the interests of the public in mind. It is purely being influenced by a coterie who merely indulges in sycophancy. The decision-making of the Congress party is not in sync with the ground reality anymore. I have been seeking time from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for more than a year, but we are not welcomed in the office.”

“In the past 8 years, I have not taken anything from Congress but only poured into the party. Today when I am being pushed to bow down before people because they are close to the top leadership. This is not acceptable to me,” he concluded.