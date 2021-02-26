External affairs minister S Jaishankar today reviewed with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the status of the disengagement process being undertaken by the armies of their two countries in Eastern Ladakh.

“Spoke to state councilor & foreign minister Wang Yi this afternoon. Discussed the implementation of our Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement,” Jaishankar tweeted later.

The two ministers had in their meeting in Moscow in September last year agreed that the military stand-off at Eastern Ladakh be resolved by peaceful means in line with bilateral understandings and agreements.

The two countries have completed the first phase of disengagement in the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso Lake and physically verified the process.

The senior commanders of the two countries held their 10th round of talks on Saturday and agreed to stabilise and control the situation on the ground and push for a mutually acceptable resolution of all issues in a steady and orderly manner so as to jointly maintain peace in border areas.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastav today said both sides view the smooth and successful completion of disengagement in the north and south banks as a significant first step as this formed a basis for resolution of remaining issues so as to achieve the eventual goal of complete disengagement in all friction areas.