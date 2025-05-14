Jaishankar’s security cover increased with addition of 2 bullet-resistant vehicles

The Centre has further increased the security cover of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the addition of two bullet-resistant vehicles to his convoy, official sources said on Wednesday.

The move follows a recent review of his ‘Z’ category protection, undertaken by central intelligence agencies in light of heightened tensions in the region.

This enhancement comes in the wake of the recent India-Pakistan military escalation and New Delhi’s firm diplomatic response to Islamabad following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Intelligence agencies re-evaluated EAM Jaishankar’s threat perception and recommended bolstering his security convoy.

Seventy-year-old Jaishankar has been at the forefront of India’s international engagement in the aftermath of the crisis.

The decision to enhance the security for Jaishankar came following the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after India’s decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 air bases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

As the External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar has led discussions with several global leaders and foreign ministers regarding ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s military response to the Pahalgam attack. His central role in shaping India’s diplomatic strategy amid regional instability has placed him under increased security focus.

This latest upgrade builds on a previous enhancement in October 2024, when Jaishankar’s security cover was raised from the ‘Y’ category to ‘Z’ category, the second-highest tier in the central VIP protection system.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), through its VIP security unit, is tasked with providing armed cover to individuals under this list.

Currently, the CRPF secures around 200 high-profile people, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and prominent Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The VIP security categories under the central list include Z-plus, Z, Y-plus, Y, and X, with Z-plus being the most elite tier.