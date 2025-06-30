Jaishankar to visit US for Quad foreign ministers’ meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is leaving for a three-day visit to the United States to participate in a meeting of Quad foreign ministers and hold talks with the American leadership on a range of issues.



"At the invitation of US Secretary of State Mr Marco Rubio, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, Dr S Jaishankar, will undertake an official visit to United States of America from 30 June to 02 July 2025 to participate in the next edition of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM), scheduled for 1 July 2025," the Ministry of External Affairs said. Besides India and the US, the Quad grouping includes Australia and Japan. The visit comes at a time when India and the US are engaged in hectic parleys on a highly anticipated bilateral trade deal.

The four foreign ministers will build upon the discussions held during their last meet in Washington on 21 January. They will exchange views on regional and global developments, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific, and review the progress made on various Quad initiatives in the run-up to the Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will be hosted by India.

The ministers are also expected to deliberate on new proposals aimed at advancing the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Mr Jaishankar will also be inaugurating an exhibition titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism” at the United Nations Headquarters on 30 June. The exhibition will highlight the devastating toll of heinous terrorist acts around the world, and the steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism.