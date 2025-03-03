Jaishankar to leave for UK, Ireland on Tuesday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will leave here on Tuesday on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from 04 -09 March.

India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

Advertisement

During the visit, Mr Jaishankar will be holding discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and meet several other dignitaries as well as Indian community members, the Ministry of External Affairs said today.

Advertisement

India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements.

EAM will be meeting with his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, other dignitaries and members of the Indian community, during his visit to Ireland on 06-07 March.

Mr Jaishankar’s visit will provide renewed impetus to India’s friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland, the MEA added.