Jaishankar to attend G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in S Africa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting from February 20-21.

The minister’s participation in the G20 meet will further strengthen India’s engagement with the G20 countries and bolster the voice of the Global South in this important forum, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts on the margins of the meeting.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2024, through to November 2025.

The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States, in addition to two blocs; European Union and the African Union.

The G20 members include the world’s major economies, representing 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, over 75 per cent of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The G20 Presidency rotates annually among the members and is selected from a different regional grouping of countries. India hosted the G20 Summit in September 2023.