Jaishankar speaks to Ukrainian counterpart, discusses ongoing war

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held “useful” talks with his Ukranian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, exchanging views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as bilateral ties.

”A useful conversation with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine today. Discussed advancing our bilateral cooperation in the year ahead. Exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” the Indian leader said in a post on ‘X’.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also wrote on ‘X’, ”My first call in 2024 was with @DrSJaishankar on Ukrainian-Indian relations. I informed my counterpart of Russia’s recent escalation of terror and mass air attacks, which caused civilian suffering and destruction.”

Mr Kuleba said he discussed further cooperation on the ”peace formula”. In this regard, he said he informed Dr Jaishankar of Ukraine’s vision for the Global Peace Summit of leaders.

He said the two of them agreed to hold the first meeting of the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission in the near future. ”The rejuvenation of this primary mechanism of our bilateral ties will allow us to jointly move forward in a comprehensive manner,” he added.

Incidentally, the phone conversation between them came days after Dr Jaishankar paid a five-day visit to Russia.

India has been treading cautiously ever since the war broke out in Ukraine in February 2022, keeping in mind its long-standing ties with Russia. However, it has repeatedly called for cessation of hostilities and resolution of the crisis through peaceful diplomatic talks.