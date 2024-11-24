Jaishankar on three-day visit to Italy for G7 meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leaves here on Sunday on a three-day visit to Italy, primarily to attend the Outreach Session of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Fiuggi for which India has been invited as a guest country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said, “External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to Italy from November 24 to 26, 2024.”

“EAM will travel to Fiuggi, Italy to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where India has been invited as a guest country. He is also expected to meet his counterparts from Italy and other participating nations in the G7 related engagements and hold bilateral discussions during the visit,” the MEA added.

During the visit, the Indian minister will also participate in the tenth edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome, being organised by Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. He will also inaugurate the new premises of the Embassy of India in Rome.

The conference on the Mediterranean, promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ISPI is hosted annually in Rome. The MED Dialogues aim to rethink traditional approaches to the area, bringing in new ideas and suggestions as to draft a “positive agenda” for the region, which tackles security and socio-economic challenges through common visions. The MED community will reconvene in Rome on November 25-27.