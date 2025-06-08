Jaishankar on 7-day Europe visit to strengthen strategic partnerships with France, EU, Belgium

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar will undertake a seven-day official visit to France, the European Union (EU), and Belgium from today to boost India’s strategic ties and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement on Sunday, said, “External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar (EAM) will be on an official visit to France, EU and Belgium from June 8 to 14, 2025.”

The External Affairs Minister’s visit marks a significant step in further strengthening India’s strategic partnerships with Europe. He will first travel to Paris and Marseille in France, where he will hold bilateral discussions with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean Noel Barrot.

“India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership. Our relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment, and our two countries cooperate closely across all domains of strategic and contemporary relevance besides sharing similar outlook on many regional and global issues,” the MEA said.

“During this visit, EAM would travel to Paris and Marseille where he would be holding bilateral discussions with his counterpart Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Mr. Jean Noel Barrot. He will also engage with the senior leadership of France, and interact with think tanks and media. The EAM would also participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue which is being held in the city of Marseille,” it said.

The MEA further said India-European Union strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year.

“During the visit, the EAM will be holding a Strategic Dialogue with the EU High Representative and Vice President Ms. Kaja Kallas, and will engage with the senior leadership from the European Commission and the European Parliament, besides interacting with think tanks and media,” the statement said.

“India and Belgium share warm and friendly relations along with a very robust economic partnership. Today the collaboration between the two countries spans various domains like trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceutical, diamond sector and strong people to people ties,” the MEA said.

During his visit to Belgium, the EAM will hold bilateral consultations with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium, Mr. Maxime Prevot and would also meet the senior leadership of Belgium.

Jaishankar will also interact with members of the Indian community in Belgium, reaffirming India’s commitment to its diaspora diplomacy.

“The visit of the EAM is expected to further deepen India’s friendly relations with the European Union, France and Belgium and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas,” the MEA added.