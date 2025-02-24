Jaishankar leads Global Diplomatic Delegation on Assam visit, Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit to spotlight investment opportunities

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by High Commissioners and Ambassadors from 45 nations, commenced a high-profile visit to Assam with an elephant safari at the UNESCO-listed Kaziranga National Park.

The delegation landed at Jorhat Airport on Monday, setting the stage for a series of engagements aimed at showcasing Assam’s cultural heritage and economic potential.

The diplomats will witness Jhumoir Binondini, a grand cultural extravaganza at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium, which will highlight the state’s rich Jhumur dance tradition—a folk performance deeply rooted in Assam’s tea garden communities.

The visit will culminate in the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, scheduled for February 25-26 at Khanapara, Guwahati.

The summit, envisioned as a platform to attract global investments, will bring together key policymakers, industry leaders, and international stakeholders. With Dr Jaishankar and an esteemed panel of diplomats in attendance, the event is expected to bolster Assam’s position as a strategic hub for economic and infrastructural advancements in India’s Northeast.

The Advantage Assam initiative, first launched in 2018, was a landmark event that positioned the state as the gateway to Southeast Asia under India’s Act East Policy. The 2025 edition builds upon this momentum, offering investment avenues in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, IT, and logistics.

Additionally, Assam’s location at the crossroads of South and Southeast Asia makes it a focal point for regional connectivity projects like the India-Bangladesh inland waterways initiative and the trilateral highway linking India, Myanmar, and Thailand. By hosting high-level diplomatic engagements alongside investment summits, Assam is reinforcing its role in India’s broader strategic and economic outreach.