Jaishankar calls for rules-based order for Indo-Pacific

India today called for a common rules-based order for the Indo-Pacific region which respects sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law, as well as equality of all nations.

Countries in the region should have access to the use of common spaces on sea and in the air that would require freedom of navigation and overflights, unimpeded commerce and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, addressing the 4th Indo-Pacific Business Forum.

”India stands for a fair, open, balanced, rules-based and stable international trade regime in the region. India’s approach is based on cooperation and collaboration, given the need for shared responses to shared challenges in the region,” he said.

The minister’s remarks are significant, given the increasing aggressive posturing being displayed by China on maritime issues.

He observed that today the Indo-Pacific reflected the reality of globalisation, the emergence of multi-polarity and the benefits of rebalancing. ”It underlines both our inter-dependence and inter-penetration. As we speak of common good and common efforts, it is natural that this is addressed, amongst other means, through a business forum.”

India, he said, considered the Indo-Pacific as a free, open, inclusive region, which embraced all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity. It included all nations in this geography and also drew others beyond who have a stake in it.

Noting that India was coming out of the Covid pandemic and was witnessing a strong economic recovery, Jaishankar said,”We will continue to be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination. We will contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy. And we will be very much a part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires.”

He assured the participants that India took the opportunities and challenges of the Indo-Pacific very seriously. In this regard, he drew attention towards the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative or the vaccine collaboration undertaken through the Quad format. ”Our global endeavours like the International Solar Alliance or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure also have a direct relevance for this region,” he added.