Jairam Ramesh Highlights India’s Deep Connections with Argentina

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Saturday shed light on the historical ties between India and Argentina, highlighting the cultural and intellectual exchanges between the two nations.

In a post on X, Ramesh noted that while Argentina is known for its football legends like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, there are deeper connections between the two countries.

Ramesh’s write up assumes significance in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing two-day visit to Argentina.

In his write up, Ramesh pointed out that Rabindranath Tagore spent time in Argentina in November 1924 at the invitation of Victoria Ocampo, a prominent literary figure.

“Rabindranath Tagore spent time in Argentina in November 1924 at the invitation of Victoria Ocampo, a prominent literary figure. Tagore’s works were already very well known. He and Ocampo developed a warm friendship,” Ramesh wrote.

Ramesh also highlighted the influence of Buddhism on Argentine writer Jose Luis Borges, who read Sir Edwin Arnold’s “The Light of Asia” at the age of seven. Borges’s fascination with Buddhism is reflected in his short stories, essays, and lectures.

“Jose Luis Borges, who got some of his initial breaks through Ocampo, was a titan of twentieth-century Argentinian and Spanish literature. The impact of the Buddha is reflected in Borges’s short stories, essays, poems, and lectures,” Ramesh noted.

Ramesh also pointed out the economic ties between India and Argentina, highlighting the role of influential economist Raul Prebisch in establishing the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh worked at UNCTAD in New York, and the organization played a key role in propagating the idea of the G77 collective of developing countries.

Ramesh noted that the term “Global South” was first used by UNCTAD, although it was initially coined by British banker Oliver Franks in 1960. The term has gained prominence in recent years, particularly in the context of India’s diplomatic efforts under Prime Minister Modi.