The Government of Rajasthan today sacked BJP’s Somya Gurjar, Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Greater, from her post and following a judicial inquiry report finding her guilty in an assault case. She has also been disqualified to re-contest the JMC election for next six years.

Taking action, as per section 39 (4), 41 and 43 of the Rajasthan Municipal Act and finding her prima facie guilty in the case as per the Judicial Inquiry, the Local Bodies Director and Joint Secretary, Hardesh Kumar Sharma served the notice to Gurjar.

The state government had suspended Gurjar from the post of mayor and three other councillors after an alleged assault on its commissioner, Yagyamitra Singh Deo on June 6, 2021.

The state government also started a judicial inquiry into the matter. The decision of suspension of the government was challenged by Gurjar in the Rajasthan High Court, but the court refused to interfere and stayed the orders of suspension till the completion of judicial enquiry in the case. Gurjar further challenged the HC ruling in the Supreme Court. On February 1, 2022 the apex court, providing her relief, stayed the suspension order. She returned to the office of Mayor replacing the one temporarily appointed.

The judicial inquiry found Mayor Somya Gurjar and three other councillors guilty in the case. Paras Jain, Ajay Singh (both from BJP) and Independent councillor Shankar Singh were sacked on August 22 and Gurjar was served the notice today.