Jailed Mukhtar Ansari hospitalised in Banda with stomach pain

Jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari has been admitted to Rani Durgavati Medical College on a complaint of stomach pain here on Tuesday morning.

After he complained of stomach pain in the district jail at 4 am, Mukhtar was immediately rushed to the Medical College under tight security. A team of doctors examined him thoroughly and found nothing serious.

According to the medical report of Mukhtar,” Patient CT. Mukhtar Ansari Age-62yr./M Address- District Jail, Banda admitted in RDMC Banda on 26-03-2024 @ 03:55am with complain of pain abdomen and unable to pass stool & flatus for 4-5 days. Patient is admitted and conservative treatment is started. Paitient is stable currently.”

However, Mukhtar’s son Omar Ansari denied having any specific information about what happened to his father. Five days ago, he alleged he was given food laced with poison. He suspected that it could be the effect of poison.

Mukhtar recently accused him of poisoning and even moved a petition in the court. After this, action was also taken against the jailer and two deputy jailers, who were removed from there.