Jagtar Singh Tara gets parole to be part of niece’s wedding

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted Jagtar Singh Tara a two-hour ‘in-custody parole’ to participate in his niece’s wedding on December 3.

Tara, serving a life sentence for his involvement in Punjab’s former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, appealed for this parole through counsel Navkiran Singh against the UT Administration, citing his niece’s wedding.

The court, presided over by Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Kirti Singh, acknowledged the petitioner’s familial obligation, noting his previous parole during his brother’s bhog ceremony, which he didn’t misuse.

“Although the petitioner is serving a life sentence, permitting him to fulfill his familial duties by attending his niece’s wedding and conducting associated ceremonies would be appropriate.

Consequently, the petition is granted, allowing the petitioner ‘in custody parole’ from 11 am to 1 pm on December 3.

Both Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police are directed to ensure necessary security arrangements,” concluded the Bench.