Jagraj Dandi, Joint Dir, Haryana Agri dept missing after being swept away in Ganga at Devprayag

Joint Director (Administration) of Haryana government 55-year-old Jagraj Dandi, who was posted in the Agriculture department, is missing after he was suspected to have drowned in the Ganga at Devprayag. The incident allegedly took place near the confluence of Bhagirathi and Alaknanda. Jagraj Dandi was taking a holy dip in the Gnag river when he slipped and drowned.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) swiftly deployed a 22-member team to trace a Haryana government official who slipped and fell into the river at Devprayag Sangam in Tehri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, and efforts are underway to locate the official’s body. Given the increased water flow caused by heavy rains, the search operation presents significant difficulties.

Dandi had come to Uttarakhand for a family vacation. They first visited Rishikesh and then proceeded to Sangam, a popular site where pilgrims take a ritual dip and offer prayers to the Ganga River. However, due to heavy rains in the higher reaches, the water flow in Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers has significantly increased, making the search operation more challenging.

Dandi, an important member of the Haryana agriculture department, was accompanied by his wife, Neeta, and daughter during the trip. Eyewitnesses reported that the incident took place right in front of his family, leaving them traumatized. Despite their desperate cries for help, Dandi was swept away by the strong current within seconds. Colleagues of Dandi, who had taken leave from office for the vacation, expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic incident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Haryana agriculture department’s Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal contacted Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Aggarwal, requesting necessary assistance for Dandi’s family. In response, the Devprayag police station initiated a search operation, but as of now, Dandi’s body remains unfound.