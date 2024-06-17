Jagan’s Rushikonda structure raises controversy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought a report from officials over the opulent tourism complex built ostensibly as a camp office for his predecessor YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam.

The TDP released photographs of the opulent structure at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, alleging that the YSRCP chief had built the lavish palace for himself with public funds, anticipating his shift to Vizag after elections.

Meanwhile, with the state government downscaling the security of Reddy, a posse of 30 private security guards have taken up the task of guarding Tadepalli residence in Vijayawada. A road that had been kept closed due to its proximity to his residence was also thrown open to the public.

Yesterday, TDP MLA and former minister Ganta Srinivas Rao along with local Jana Sena leader visited the newly constructed tourism complex at the hilltop of Rushikonda and later released photographs which show lavishly built dining areas, huge bathrooms with bathtubs as well as chandeliers.

Ganta Srinivas Rao had drawn a parallel between the former chief minister and Saddam Hussain over the opulence of the property at Rushikonda. If Reddy had won a second time he would have shifted to Vizag to this camp office built at the cost Rs 550 crore after demolishing a government owned tourism hotel, he said.

The sea facing property was built on 9.88 acres of land. Clearance for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) was obtained in the garb of developing it as a tourism project with premium facilities. Environmentalists had objected to the construction due to degradation of the greenery on the hill.

Speaking on the issue, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that the Chief Minister had asked for a report from officials on the matter. “Many such things like Rushikonda happened in the state and we will reveal everything once the report comes out,” said the minister.

The TDP insinuated on social media that it was built for his personal use. “He (Reddy) said if he comes to power he will gift his wife a beachside palace and he squandered the government money like this,” said the TDP on its X handle.

The X handle of YSRCP counter argued: “These are government owned assets. These are not private property. These were constructed keeping in mind the priority given to Visakhapatnam by the previous government…Since 1995 Chandrababu has been shouting that Visakhapatnam is the financial capital. He has become the Chief Minister four times so far. Even if a Prime Minister comes to Visakhapatnam or the President, Chief Minister or Governor visits, there is no proper accommodation to host them.”

Meanwhile in Hyderabad, the Zonal Commissioner of Khairtabad of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was transferred following demolition of some illegal structures in front of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Lotus Pond residence.

The GHMC had received complaints about the illegal structures. The GHMC comes under the municipal administration department held by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.