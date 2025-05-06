JAC to soon announce Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 in the first half of May. The JAC Matric and Class 12 results for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be announced during a press conference by JAC officials.

Once declared, students can check their Jharkhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 on the official JAC websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com, and jac.nic.in.

Below are the easy steps to check the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 after the official announcement:

1. Visit the official JAC websites – jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com or jac.nic.in.

2. Click on the link JAC Class 10th results for students who appeared for JAC Matric Examination 2025

3. Submit the required details – roll number and date of birth, etc.

4. Your JAC class 10th results 2025 will be displayed. Take a printout for future reference

5. For Class 12, click on the JAC Inter Result 2025 link

6. Select streams (Humanities, Science, and Commerce)

7. Enter the required details – roll number and date of birth, etc.

8. Click on the submit button, and your results will be displayed on the screen. Don’t forget to take a screenshot